Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Officieel persbericht Met nog anderhalve dag te gaan voordat de Galaxy Tab S8 serie geïntroduceerd wordt, brengen we je alvast het officiële persbericht van Samsung Electronics.

Het persbericht is ons per email toegezonden door Evan Blass. Onder de noemer ‘Break the rules’ kun je onderstaand de volledige berichtgeving lezen dat Samsung op woensdag 9 februari om 16:00 zal vrijgeven.

Breaking the Rules with Galaxy Tab S8 Series: the Biggest, Boldest, Most Versatile Galaxy Tablet Ever

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra joins Samsung’s tablet portfolio offering powerful performance, a truly immersive display, and on open ecosystem of devices and partners to work and play like never before

SEOUL, Korea – February 10, 2022 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced its new Galaxy Tab S8 series, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet in the lineup with the biggest, boldest display and most powerful performance Galaxy Tab S has ever offered. Sophisticated hardware, premium productivity features, and the seamless ecosystem Galaxy users count on are combined in a single portable productivity powerhouse, designed to be your perfect companion in an always-on, video-first world. The Galaxy Tab S8 series offers you the freedom and flexibility you deserve to work and play anywhere like never before.

More than ever, we rely on tablets for video calling and streaming. Each Galaxy Tab S8 offers an improved video conferencing experience with ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intelligent auto-framing technology for a truly professional video call experience. It offers revolutionary multitasking capabilities with enhanced Multi-active Windows and Samsung DeX, safe and easy file sharing with password-protected Quick Share, and powerful productivity with the new, super-fast 4nm processor and a smoother than ever S Pen in the box. All this is packed into the thinnest and toughest Armor Aluminum body for greater portability, and to enhance your mobile experience further, Galaxy Tab S8 series works hand-in-hand with your full ecosystem of Galaxy devices, with features like Second Screen and Buds Auto Switch.

“As we rely more on videos to stay connected and entertained, we know that a tablet’s most compelling feature is its large screen and portability,” said TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “We built on years of innovation in mobile experiences to refine the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and to push the boundaries of what’s possible on a tablet with the first Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.”

Expand Your World with the First Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a premium tablet experience unlike any Galaxy Tab before. With its expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, it also boasts Galaxy Tab’s thinnest ever bezels at 6.3mm for a maximum screen-to-body ratio for a truly immersive experience. Its gorgeous display is housed in the thinnest, lightest, but strongest body yet, protected by an Armor Aluminum frame that is over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7. For the most premium technology that you can take just about anywhere, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is built to fully immerse you in every video, movie, game and more, on-the-move.

Equipped with powerful dual 12MP front cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also transforms your video call experience with professional 4K video quality. Advanced hardware meets software with Samsung’s auto-framing technology that automatically keeps you in focus during a call, while also zooming in or out to include new participants as they join you. You’ll also sound as clear as you look, thanks to three precision microphones that use advanced noise reduction technology to prevent unwanted background chatter. Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmost found on all three Galaxy Tab S8 models, ensure that everything sounds incredible, with lifelike detail and clarity.

Work, Play and Conned Like Never Before

Whether you want to explore your artistic side, be immersed in dynamic, lag-free gaming, or simply multitask with ease, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is the tablet you need for unbeatable performance. Equipped with the fastest processor ever in a Galaxy Tab – a 4nm chip – Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ also provide ample RAM and storage for any task. If you need more, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs in up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, and all three models offer expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also the first Samsung tablet to support Wi-Fi 6E, which provides up to double the bandwidth and maximum speed of Wi-Fi 6, and with optimized network quality you don’t have to stress about weak connections. Alternatively, share content in a flash with hyperfast and secure Galaxy 5G – whether it’s for dialing in to class remotely or clearing out your inbox while commuting, optimized network quality can alleviate some of the stress of weak connections.

On Galaxy Tab S8 series, you’re always ready for action, fueled by an intelligent all-day battery that supports hours of video playback when you’re in the middle of a movie marathon. It supports 45W super-fast charging that can get you back to 100% in 80 minutes. If your other devices need a power boost on-the-go, simply connect your Galaxy Tab S8 to a Galaxy S22 smartphone with a USB-C cable, and the tablet’s incredible fast-charging battery can double as a portable charger.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S8+ both come with a new and improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency – delivering an incredible writing experience that mimics gliding a pen across paper. And for the first time ever, Samsung’s exclusive partnership with Clip Studio Paint can turn your smartphone into a digital color palette, your S Pen into a paintbrush, and Galaxy Tab S8’s expansive screen into your canvas. Customize tools and choose brush options, and even select vivid real-world colors from pictures taken on your synced phone.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s new 4K recording capabilities now allow you to capture crisp, eye-catching videos with both the rear camera and ultra-wide front camera. Content creators and streamers can capture online tutorials and gameplay effortlessly, using customizable Selfie Videos that are now embedded within Samsung’s Screen Recorder. With LumaFusion premier editing tool coming soon to Galaxy, you will soon be able to use your Galaxy Tab S8 and S Pen to make precise edits to 4K videos.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s expansive screen also makes it easy for you to split the screen into multiple, resizable windows, so you can multitask without having to toggle between apps. Get inspired, search websites, and annotate presentation slides – all in one view.

Tablets also play an important role in keeping you connected to others Samsung has partnered with Google for even better video calling and live sharinr experiences through Google Duo, so you can co-watch videos with your friends on YouTube, share your browser to help plan your next meetup, or develop creative ideas using Jamboard, Google’s interactive whiteboard.

Life Opens Up with Galaxy

The Galaxy Tab S8 series performs seamlessly with the entire open Galaxy ecosystem. Openness means giving you the flexibility to define your own mobile experience and easily use Galaxy devices together. We’ve ensured that Samsung’s One UI Tab 4 user interface offers you a consistent and intuitive experience, seamless connectivity as well as smart integrations that flow from your Galaxy Tab S8 to smartphone and PC and back again.

When inspiration strikes on the go, use the S Pen to jot down reminders in a new and improved Samsung Notes app on the Galaxy Tab S8 series and pull them up on your smartphone later for easy reference. And with the Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy S22 Ultra, Quick Share enables you to share photos, videos, and files between devices twice as fast as before. Thanks to Auto Switch, your Galaxy Buds will automatically pair from your Galaxy Tab S8 to your Galaxy S22, so users can move between devices without missing a beat. And for the first time, Samsung Health is available on Galaxy tablets so you can browse fitness videos for workout content and keep track of your health and fitness data from your Galaxy Watch on a larger screen.

You can also turn Galaxy Tab S8 into a portable second monitor with touchscreen capabilities for Galaxy PCs for side-by-side multitasking. And enhancements to Samsung DeX- a convenient desktop experience that takes the Galaxy Tab S8 from tablet mode to desktop mode – now allows transparent app windows and DeX mirroring for when you want to share your tablet’s screen on an external display.

A Tablet You Can Trust and Feel Good About

In today’s always-connected world, security is more important than ever, which is why all three Galaxy Tab S8 models are equipped with new features that give the ability to track when your tablet’s camera and microphone are in use and allow you to instantly block all app access to prevent unwanted recording. The Galaxy Tab S8 Series is also protected by Samsung’s industry-leading Knox Vault platform, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system to safeguard it from attacks. All members of the lineup sport an intuitive fingerprint scanner that enables single-touch device unlocking.

As part of our commitment to giving users the best possible mobile performance and experience, the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be supported by up to 4 generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. Now millions of Galaxy users can increase the lifecycle of their devices even further with the most up-to-date security, productivity and other exciting new features, as Samsung continues to scale this effort across our product line-up and your Galaxy ecosystem.

Standout Sustainable Design

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in bold and timeless Graphite, and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ come in three sophisticated shades – Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold. Samsung is also releasing a new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard that takes the Ultra’s functionality even further with wider, backlit keycaps, customizable shortcut settings, and adjustable standing angles. The Book Cover Keyboard features premium, antimicrobial polyurethane leather and a glass-coated touchpad that enables smooth and responsive typing. Plus, Wireless Keyboard Share can link your connected keyboard to a Galaxy smartphone for easy typing across devices.

You also have plenty of ways to express your personal style with distinctive Galaxy Tab S8 accessories and add-ons, including a transparent Note View Cover that enables handwriting with 5 Pen, even while the cover protects the screen, and an eye-catching Strap Cover to hold your Tab S8 in the orientation that suits you best.

Samsung is also proud to help reduce ocean-bound plastic and protect the planet, with the Galaxy Tab S8 partially constructed with plastic components repurposed from discarded fishing nets. Samsung is helping lead the industry by employing this practice. The Galaxy Tab S8 devices also come in Samsung’s slimmest packaging to date, made from sustainably-sourced paper, which enables the company to lower emissions, and produce less waste.

Availability

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order beginning February 9, 10AM EST, and will officially launch on February 25 starting with select markets including the U.S., Europe and Korea. Users who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive the new Book Cover Keyboard, and those who order the Tab S8+ or Tab S8 will receive a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. Samsung Care+, a dedicated product support service covering accidental damages, repairs and more, will be available for the Galaxy Tab S8 in select markets.